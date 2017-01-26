Yes, sexism.

Via Daily Caller:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that some of the opposition to Islamophobia legislation was an example of sexism.

Speaking Friday to a Women in the World conference in Toronto, Trudeau took aim at the official opposition Conservatives and accused them of not recognizing gender equality.

A private member’s motion was passed in March by female Member of Parliament Iqra Khalid, that identified a “public climate of hate and fear” in Canada and demanded that Islamophobia be treated as a hate crime and be subject to prosecution under the Canadian criminal code.

“Women who have made it, who have succeeded, who have gotten elected are now two years into it and wondering ‘Is this really what I signed up for?’ because of the nastiness, because of the negativity,” Trudeau said, according to the Canadian Press.