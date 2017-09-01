More on this story.

Via NYDN:

The Muslim college student who lied to cops about getting attacked on the subway by drunken Trump supporters took a plea deal on Friday.

Yasmin Seweid, 19, copped to falsely reporting an incident and disorderly conduct for the bogus claim.

Seweid, of New Hyde Park, L.I., said hate-filled white men harassed her and tried to snatch the hijab off her head during an encounter on the No. 6 train on Dec. 1.

Seweid previously admitted she wasted police resources to cover up for her missed curfew.

University of Michigan student lied about hijab threat

She must go through six months of counseling and complete three days of community service.

If Seweid fulfills the terms of her deal, the top charge against her will be tossed and she’ll be left with just a violation.

The prosecutor read an apology letter from Seweid.

“I was stupid,” the teen wrote. “I plan to continue to find ways to better myself.”

She’s due back in court in November to update the court on her progress.