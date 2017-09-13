uhhhhhh holy shit pic.twitter.com/OPo9mrYqt3
— kate reads books (@katereadsbks) September 12, 2017
She is seriously disturbed.
Oh my god this is deranged.
— weird student (@martsendo) September 12, 2017
My god, even the "head bowed in contrition" bit, she thinks she is a deposed monarch.
— weird student (@martsendo) September 12, 2017
@HillaryClinton: Um, God-complex, much? So glad America made sure you weren't "What Happened" that day.
— Rob Smith (@Pr1vate_Hud50n) September 12, 2017
Absolution??? So Hillary is the Pope now? "These people" too – so fucking totally Hillary…dismissive, pompous, narcissistic.
— Dorkzilla🌽 (@GhostAnneBoleyn) September 12, 2017
The irony of that last sentence is legendary. #hillaryisofficiallynuts
— Facts. Not "facts" (@auliwood) September 12, 2017
Remember, in her White House days, WH staffers were not allowed to speak or look directly at her. #dismissive
— Deplorable Joe Deal (@joseph_deal) September 12, 2017
