Luis called him a disgrace to his uniform. Don’t Generals wear uniforms?

Via Fox News:

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D) responded to Gen. John Kelly [Ret.], after the White House chief of staff dismissed the Chicagoan’s first round of criticisms.

Gutierrez said Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, is “a politician, OK, not a general.”

“What could be more mean and more vicious than to say ‘you’ve got six months to pack up…and leave the United States’,” Gutierrez said.

“I don’t see [him wearing] a uniform,” Gutierrez told the Washington Post. “He’s a politician who works for Donald Trump.”

He said that the retired officer “did nothing” when Trump impugned Vietnam War veteran Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last year, saying he preferred soldiers who “weren’t captured.”

Gutierrez previously called Kelly a “disgrace to the uniform” and a “hypocrite” for siding with “white supremacists enabling the president’s actions” on DACA.

Kelly responded, saying “empty barrels make the most noise.”

