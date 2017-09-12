And that may be coming.

Via Fox News:

President Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday that the sanctions imposed a day earlier on the regime by the U.N. Security Council are “nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”

The president’s comments are the latest tough talk against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has dramatically escalated his country’s nuclear and missile tests in recent weeks.

The Security Council on Monday voted unanimously to impose tougher economic sanctions, about a week after North Korea claimed to have conducted an underground hydrogen bomb test.

“We think it’s just another very small step — not a big deal,” Trump said Tuesday, referring to his and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s view of the sanctions.

