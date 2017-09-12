Nancy, they are to be deported out of the country.

Via The Blaze:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) compared the “DREAMer” illegal aliens to the Japanese American citizens who were interned by the U.S. government in camps during World War II.

“And they came for me, and now they’re coming for the DREAMers,” she told a crowd of supporters for the proposed legislation that would provide legal status for illegal aliens who were brought into the country when they were children.

Pelosi gave the speech before reporters in front of the Capitol Tuesday.

“It’s an honor to be here with the DREAMers,” she said, “the DREAMers, who are perpetuating, advancing the American dream wth their courage and their optimism and their inspiration, they make America more American.”

The controversial Democratic leader described about an Art exhibit she had recently attended that was called, “And then they came for me.”

“[I]t’s about the internment of the Japanese American patriots in our country who were interned into camps during World War 2 while their family members were fighting for freedom for America and for the world in World War II, they were in camps,” she said.

“And they came for me,” she said, repeating the name of the exhibit, “and now they’re coming for the DREAMers.”

“This is something,” she added, “we owe these DREAMers for their patriotism, for their courage, their optimism to come forward. But it’s about America too. The fight is for who we are as a country too. They are the manifestation of that fight right now. But we cannot let them come for them.”

“So while the president thinks that giving 6 months for Congress to act, we wanna do it sooner we wanna do it in six weeks,” she explained, referring to President Trump’s decision to end DACA, but allow 6 months for Congress to pass a DREAM act legislation.

