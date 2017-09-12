Via Daily Caller:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hinted Monday that Democratic leadership will not be as thrilled with the emergency Hurricane funding, government spending and debt ceiling deal they struck with the president as they initially thought.

“Since I was in charge of drafting the debt ceiling provision that we inserted into the flood bill we likely — almost certainly — are not going to have another debt ceiling discussion until well into 2018,” McConnell told The New York Times Monday.

“One of the advantages of being the majority leader is you control the paper,” McConnell said. “I wrote it in such a way that it does not prevent what is frequently done, which is the use of extraordinary measures. The minority leader and his team were trying to get us not to write it that way, but I did write it that way and that is the way it passed.”

Keep reading…