Via The Federalist:

A Dominican woman testified on Tuesday that Sen. Bob Menendez, who faces felony corruption charges, helped her with her U.S. visa application after her alleged ex-boyfriend, who is also on trial, asked the Democratic senator to intervene.

Rosiell Polanco-Suera told the court her visa application was initially denied in 2008, but after her wealthy ex-boyfriend — Dr. Salomon Melgen, who was convicted of Medicaid fraud earlier this year — asked “the senator” to intervene, her application was green-lighted, the Associated Press reports.

Prosecutors say Melgen allegedly bribed Menendez for years with luxury vacations and gifts in exchange for political influence and favors. On Monday, one of Menendez’s former staffers told the court one of those favors was lobbying the State Department to get Polanco-Suera and her sister visas to enter the United States. Both Menendez and Melgen stand trial together as defendants and face 18 counts of bribery and fraud, but they say they’re innocent.

