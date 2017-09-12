More winning!

Via Daily Caller:

The U.S. Supreme Court stayed a lower court ruling which narrowed enforcement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban, handing the administration another victory on a signature immigration policy initiative.

As a result of the order, some 25,000 refugees are temporarily barred from resettlement in the United States.

The dispute concerned the reach of the high court’s June ruling, which allowed the president’s order to take partial effect. Though the rulings allows the president to suspend the State Department’s refugee resettlement program for 120 days, it also provides that refugees with a “bona fide” relationship to a person or entity in the United States be permitted entry.

In establishing guidance for enforcement of the travel ban, the Trump administration concluded that refugees who had received assurances of assistance from resettlement agencies in the U.S. did not have a sufficiently strong relationship with an American entity to warrant exemption from the ban. A coalition of states and civil rights groups challenged the guidance, arguing the Supreme Court’s order extends to this group of refugees.

