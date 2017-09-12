Gee, who would have guessed?

Via Newsmax:

Coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration has been 91 percent negative during nightly news broadcasts over the summer, a new study found.

The Media Research Center examined mentions of Trump and his top officials from June 1 through Aug. 31 on ABC’s World News Tonight, the CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News and found that just 9 percent of the coverage was positive.

The MRC tallied 4,418 minutes of coverage of the Trump administration since Trump took office on Jan. 20, which equaled almost 74 hours — 39 percent of all evening news coverage. The organization notes that the three aforementioned news networks spent a combined 59 hours covering former President Barack Obama during 2015 and 2016, which was 10 percent of all coverage.

