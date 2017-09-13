One flew east, one flew west, one flew over the cuckoo’s nest.

Via Washington Examiner:

“Pumpkin spice just doesn’t taste as good when you add a shot of racism,” a feminist leader explained as the fall flavor began to pop up in coffee shops around the country. This is a shockingly weird claim, but it shouldn’t be surprising.

In an editorial published last month, we wrote about the Left’s effort to broaden the boundaries of concepts such as white supremacy and racism in a way that impugns the conduct of well-meaning people. Now, a feminist nonprofit is running a campaign to convince festive imbibers of Pumpkin Spice Lattes they’re unknowingly boosting the cause of white supremacy.

The co-founder of UltraViolet issued the “shot of racism” statement Sept. 6. I knew Starbucks had a secret menu, but the baristas must really be keeping these racism shots on the down low.

A social media post from the group informed readers: “That favorite fall drink of yours is funding rent payments to white supremacy.”

