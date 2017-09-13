Hillary was thinking of her mentor, Robert Byrd.

Via Business Insider:

Hillary Clinton said in her new memoir, “What Happened,” that the first batch of rain ponchos issued during President Donald Trump’s inauguration looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods.

“It started to rain, and people around us fumbled with the thin plastic ponchos we’d been given,” Clinton wrote. “As awkward as the ponchos looked, they could have looked worse.”

“I had heard that the first batch of white ponchos that arrived could have looked something like KKK hoods from a certain angle, and a sharp-eyed inaugural organizer quickly replaced them.”

