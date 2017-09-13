Waste of taxpayers’ money.

Via Washington Examiner:

An MSNBC host who covered Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign claimed in her new book that Trump’s treatment of the media was comparable to how Christians were executed in the Roman Coliseum.

“They turn as one to boo at us in unison. Six thousand Trump supporters railing against 30 or so journalists — caged in the center of the arena like a modern-day Roman Coliseum,” Katy Tur wrote in her book, “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History.”

Tur was often the target of Trump’s criticism during the 2016 campaign. He often called her “disgraceful,” “third-rate,” and “not nice,” by the GOP nominee during stump speeches.

During a July 2016 campaign stop in Philadelphia, Trump accused the MSNBC correspondent of trying to save Hillary Clinton’s campaign when she asked about his past statements calling on foreign governments to hack her emails.

“Be quiet. I know you want to save her,” Trump responded to her question.

In her book, Tur accused Trump of turning rowdy crowds against he, to the point where she required a Secret Service escort to her car.

