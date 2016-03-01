Maybe…

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joked to a reporter Tuesday morning he should have pulled a stunt like the Twitter porn incident during the campaign because of all the attention he has received from it.

“Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary,” Cruz said.

Cruz lost the May 3, 2016, primary to President Trump, who received 587,710 votes to the Texas lawmaker’s 404,332 votes.

Cruz’s staff informed Twitter early Tuesday about a pornographic video his personal social media account “liked” overnight.

Cruz’s communications director Catherine Frazier tweeted the update shortly after 2 a.m. EST.

“It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action,” Cruz said Tuesday morning. “There are a number of people on the team that have access to the account and it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button.”

“The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” Frazier wrote.

