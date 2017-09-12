Proudest day of his life.

Via Fox News:

There’s a new member of the Trump family.

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. The new father announced the birth of his son on Twitter with a sweet photo of the newborn.

“[email protected] and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr, who has five children himself with wife Vanessa, congratulated his brother on Twitter saying: “Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club. Now that the niceties are out of the way it’s older brother revenge for that drum set to my kids.”

