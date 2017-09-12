Hahahahahahahahahaha. (Breathe) Hahahahahahahaha.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday lamented the disadvantage that Democrats face in media coverage, arguing they will continue to confront a “difficult” press going forward.

Clinton said on the “Pod Save America” podcast, hosted by former Barack Obama speechwriters, that the political right has created “propaganda channels” that create “obstacles” for Democrats.

“That’s what I call Fox News. It has outlets like Breitbart and crazy Infowars, and things like that,” she said.

Clinton argued that Russia and social media sites like Facebook “aided and abetted” these outlets during the 2016 presidential campaign.

