Just one of a few efforts to seemingly wipe out remembrances of 9/11 by people who are ‘triggered’ by them.

Via Daily Caller:

A man was caught on camera ripping small American flags out of a 9/11 memorial at Columbia University Monday.

The unidentified man did not stop after he stripped the memorial of 50 flags and threw them in the trash, but returned to collect more, reported Campus Reform.

“Angered, I ran over and asked him what he was doing, and was laughed at with no proper response,” said Aanand Shah, an ROTC cadet who filmed the event. “I asked a nearby Public Safety officer what could be done; but he was well within his rights to protest, so I recorded the video.”

Keep reading…