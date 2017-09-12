My dear, you had far more connections to the Russians than did Trump.

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton is convinced that associates of Donald Trump helped Russia interfere in the 2016 presidential election, arguing in a new interview that she has “no doubt” Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted her to lose.

“There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort,” Clinton told USA Today in an interview published Monday night on her new book, What Happened. “Because there’s no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win.”

“And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money,” she continued. “And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians.”

