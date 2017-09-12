“Hate will not be tolerated,” yet the person defacing the statue is in fact hateful. And what’s coming is probably an arrest.

Via NY Post:

A vandal defiled a larger-than-life statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park on Tuesday, leaving “blood”-red paint on the explorer’s hands and scrawling “Hate will not be tolerated” on its pedestal.

The vandal also left an apparent threat at the base of the 7-foot-tall bronze: “#somethingscoming.”

A worker for the Central Park Conservancy, the nonprofit which oversees maintenance in the park, discovered the vandalized statue, located in the southern portion of the park at the foot of The Mall walkway near Center Drive, around 7 a.m. and called police, authorities said.

