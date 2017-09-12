Future community organizer. Update to this story.

Via KVUE:

KVUE’s Jenni Lee has confirmed that Robert Ranco resigned after his tweet from Friday about Betsy DeVos received significant backlash.

Carlson Law Firm released the following statement to KVUE after Ranco’s resignation:

For those of you who are wondering why this took so long, let me start by saying that this firm is a family and believe it’s up to me to show the same loyalty that I ask of my people. I wasn’t going to make a rash decision about a member of this family just to appease people on social media.

That said, I considered the health of everyone in our organization, promised my partners and my employees that we would act according to the values of our firm, and sat down to speak with Mr. Ranco.

In the end, we came to the same two conclusions:

With over 150 employees – 75% or whom are women – anyone in our company advocating or even expressing apathy towards sexual assault is affront to all victims and a line that simply cannot be uncrossed.

This has been an enormous distraction that has taken us away from the mission of our firm, which is to care for and help people.

Understanding and accepting this, Rob is taking full responsibility and choosing to resign.

