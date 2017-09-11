They’re just nice anarcho-Communist boys…

Via Daily Caller:

Kansas City police ordered the disarmament of armed antifa groups who marched in Washington Square Park this past Saturday.

Armed with semi-automatic rifles and ammunition, activists from the Kansas City Revolution Collective, Serve the People, and Progressive Youth Organization rallied within the park to the anti-Sharia group, ACT For America.

Dressed in black clothing and red balaclavas, the group carried red flags bearing the communist symbol.

The Kansas City Revolutionary Collective calls itself a “Marxist-Leninist-Maoist” collective that has posted calls for “self-preservation” against “far-right militias” whom they claim are supported by President Donald Trump.

