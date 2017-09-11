Via Washington Times:

A political blogger says the election of President Trump will go down in American history as an event at least as disastrous as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“The 9/11 attacks were a horrific event in US history, but the election of Donald Trump will be seen as equally disastrous, if not more so,” Charles Johnson, founder of Little Green Footballs, said on Twitter Monday.

In subsequent tweets, Mr. Johnson stood by his claim, arguing Mr. Trump has “already destroyed much of what’s good about America, and it’s getting worse every day.”

