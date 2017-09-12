Chalk doesn’t trigger conservatives.

Via Campus Reform:

Conservative students at the University of Notre Dame were stunned to see the words “500,000 Iraqis Murdered” chalked in front of the site they had reserved for a 9/11 memorial.

Members of the ND Young Americans for Freedom chapter arrived at the quad early Monday morning to begin erecting flags for their annual “9/11: Never Forget” memorial when they encountered the chalk message, which was apparently intended as a counter to their display.

According to Young America’s Foundation, the students were unfazed by the chalking, and erected their display, anyway.

“This is our 4th year participating YAF’s 9/11: Never Forget Project. I really pushed the event on social media and posted on the class pages inviting all students, because I wanted to get all of campus involved,” Clare McKinney, YAF chapter chair at Notre Dame, told Campus Reform.

Keep reading…