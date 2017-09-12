Time to bury the race card.

Via The Hill:

Kid Rock, the musician who has been teasing a potential Senate bid in Michigan, is lashing out at the media, “the extreme left,” and Al Sharpton.

“They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office,” the singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday after urging his followers to ignore “the extreme left.”

“Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!!”

Ritchie took aim at his critics and said he is “very disappointed” that none of the charities or businesses he has backed in the past have come to his defense against “these handful of jacka–es and The Detroit Free Press.” He added that he will focus his philanthropic efforts “on other organizations besides the ones I have supported in the past.”

“I would however employ that NAN go ahead and make up these losses since they claim to be so good for Detroit and do not want me opening the arena and generating tons of jobs and tax dollars for the city and people I LOVE… IDIOTS! ….. (Has Al Sharpton even paid his back taxes yet?),” he wrote, referring to Sharpton’s National Action Network.

