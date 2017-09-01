Rabat – For Ahmed Mansour, journalist at Qatari Channel Al Jazeera, destructive hurricane Irma which is making its way across the Caribbean Islands and US state Florida, is a “display of God’s greatness which many dare to deny.”

In a Facebook post, the Egyptian journalist published a picture depicting the swarmed highways of the US State as many citizens are evacuating Florida, captioned with “the grand escape from Florida … 20 million American running away in fear of hurricane Irma which is wiping out everything in its wake,” adding a Quranic verse stating: “and He will show you His signs, and what signs of Allah will you deny?”

For many of the 4 million followers of Mansour, the comment did not go so well, describing it as a show of hate speech and religious intolerance. The journalist was severely criticized for gloating over people’s misfortune, ones that are in grave and deadly danger.