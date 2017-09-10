Really he deserves the death penalty. What kind of crook sells hot dogs at events? Sheesh..

Via Berkeley Side:

Online video of a UCPD officer in Berkeley who ticketed a hot dog vendor outside a Cal football game Saturday, and seized $60 from the man’s wallet, has prompted an outpouring of support for the vendor and a backlash against the officer.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof offered a brief statement Sunday evening: “We are aware of the incident. The officer was tasked with enforcing violations related to vending without a permit on campus. UCPD is looking into the matter.”

Keep reading…