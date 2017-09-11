Get a life.

Via Daily Caller:

University of Virginia students shut down a “cops and robbers”-themed party at a campus fraternity Thursday, with one student group claiming the party made “a joke of systems that kill and brutalize marginalized communities.”

UVA Students United, a student group focused on social justice, reported that around 20 students shut down the UVA Delta Psi chapter’s date function, which involved male fraternity brothers dressing up in orange jumpsuits and female guests wearing cop uniforms.

“These ‘costumes’ make a joke of mass incarceration and the prison-industrial complex, systems that disproportionately brutalize people of color,” said UVA Students United Friday in a Facebook post describing the event. “The predominantly white members of this fraternity got to take their costumes off at the end of the night, people trapped in the prison system do not.”

The student group was also not impressed by the dress exhibited by female guests.

