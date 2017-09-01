How come Will Ferrell never got one for his portrayal of Janet Reno? That was hilarious.

Via The Hill:

Melissa McCarthy brought home an Emmy this weekend for her memorable impersonation of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.”

The actress won an Emmy for best actress on a comedy series at the Emmy’s creative arts awards Sunday, according to The Associated Press. The awards are a precursor to the main show next weekend.

McCarthy’s impersonation of Spicer, featuring her driving a podium through New York City, firing a water gun at reporters and repeatedly threatening to run them over with the podium, drew wide praise.

