Mattis nails it.

Via Free Beacon:

Defense Secretary General James Mattis was among U.S. leaders who spoke at the Pentagon Monday, gathered “to honor those 2,977 lives claimed by the brutal attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”

Mattis made his remarks alongside President Donald Trump and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. during a ceremony in recognition of the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Mattis first reflected on the wide-reaching impacts of 9/11, commenting that “innocents who hailed from 90 nations and all walks of life” were attacked that day.

“We are here to honor those 2,977 lives claimed by the brutal attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Men and women awoke that day, never anticipating an attack on their place of work or against their country.

The defense secretary then reiterated the United States’ commitment to fighting terror, a threat he said was to “all humankind.”

“For while we had never asked for this fight, we are steadfastly committed to seeing it through as President Trump has made abundantly clear,” Mattis said.

