Patriot Prayer isn’t a white nationalist group, leader Joey Gibson is of Japanese descent.

Via Free Beacon:

Antifa demonstrators in Portland, Ore., threw smoke bombs, rocks, and other objects at police while they protested an event held by the group Patriot Prayer on Sunday.

The Rally and March Against White Nationalism turned violent as some protesters had weapons seized and others attempted to break through police barriers, Fox 12 Oregon reports. Antifa protesters consider Patriot Prayer, which has supported President Donald Trump, to be a hate group, but its leaders say that label is unfounded.

“They see an enemy in me or in these people but it’s not real,” said group leader Joey Gibson. “We don’t have to be enemies; we can all get along.”

Police tried to keep Antifa protesters separated from the Patriot Prayer members, but video shows protesters breaking through barriers, leading to one being taken into custody.

