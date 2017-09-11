Full-bore left, but the girls didn’t quite comply.

Via Daily Caller:

The 2018 Miss America contest turned highly political Sunday night when pageant finalists had to answer questions about Donald Trump’s presidency.

It happened during the second round of questions to cut the top seven finalists down to five. The first question was directed at Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis, when judge Jordin Sparks asked about the “multiple investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.”

“OK, there are multiple investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia on the election,” Sparks asked. “Well, did they? You’re the jury. Guilty or innocent, and please explain your verdict.”

“Right now I’d have to say innocent, because not enough information has been revealed,” Davis responded. “We are still investigating. And I think we should investigate it to its fullest extent. And if we do find evidence that they do have collusion with Russia, then they should. … The justice system should do their due diligence, and they should be punished accordingly.”

