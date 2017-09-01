So classy.

Via Mediaite:

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is embarking on a tour to promote her latest book — and she’s using the tragic murder of Heather Heyer to promote it.

Clinton begins a recent promotional letter by writing, “Friend — I have been thinking lately about bravery — the bravery of citizens like Heather Heyer who lost her life fighting the organized forces of hate and divisiveness.” However, a mere two paragraphs after referencing Heyer’s murder at the hands of a white supremacist, Clinton immediately jumped to pimping out her book tour.

“This fall, I’ll be embarking on a book tour of my own — which means that I’ll be able to see many of you while I’m out on the road. Click here to get more information about where and how you can get tickets, and hopefully I’ll see you soon. Onward!” She writes.