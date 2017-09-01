Via IBT:

The head of the British Red Cross has admitted the charity struggled with the Grenfell disaster because its workforce is too white.

Mike Adamson, the charity’s chief executive, said: “There is a risk that in a very diverse community like Grenfell, an organisation with the words ‘British’ and ‘Cross’ in its title is confused with a Christian establishment organisation.”

Although the charity is impartial in its work, he added: “There is no escaping the fact that with shining exceptions, such as our refugee services, we are nowhere near as diverse as we need to be in our volunteer base, our staffing or our leadership.”

