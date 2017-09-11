Via NY Post:

Fort Lauderdale cops busted nine people caught on camera looting a Florida shoe store amid the chaos of Hurricane Irma on Sunday.

The arrests came after local TV station WPLG recorded the crooks entering the Simon’s Sportswear shop on West Sunrise Boulevard through a broken window and running off with merchandise.

The suspects also targeted the nearby CashAmerica pawn shop, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice,” Police Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Keep reading…