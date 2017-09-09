And the left hits another revolting new low.

Via Daily Caller:

Eric Chase Bolling, the son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, died on Saturday. His passing is being celebrated by leftists on Twitter to mock his father, who lost his job on the cable news network following allegations of sexual harassment.

TMZ reported that Bolling Jr., who was 19, died from a drug overdose. Numerous leftists on Twitter called his death a fitting punishment for his father’s alleged actions.

“I knew [Eric Bolling] was a POS, but it is incredibly rare to see karma deliver such harsh justice,” wrote @Donnie2Scoop. “The teen son deserved better.”

Dozens of other progressives mocked Bolling for his son’s death, also calling it karma. Many gloated over the tragedy, sharing GIFs and images to express their joy at his suffering.