Yes, she really accused him of “manspreading.”

As if Hillary Clinton’s new book couldn’t get any stranger, newly released audio reveals she thinks Russian president Vladimir Putin is a sexist “manspreader.”

“When I sat with Putin in meetings, he looked more like one of those guys on the subway who imperiously spreads their legs wide,” the former secretary of state says in “What Happened,” “encroaching on everyone else’s space as if to say, ‘I take what I want.’”

“They call it ‘manspreading,’” she asserts.

Clinton ultimately concluded that, not only does Putin not have a soul, but he is sexist and viewed Clinton as a “double problem” during their meetings.

