Busted!

Via The Blaze:

With two major hurricanes striking the United States in just two weeks, many liberals and climate change alarmists have pointed to man-made climate change as the reason such powerful storms are striking the U.S. so closely.

One of those alarmists is television host Bill Nye, of course.

Over the last several years, Nye, the former host of a 1990’s children’s television show, has become a leading crusader in warning against man-made climate change, denouncing anything other than his own version of science and truth.

To Nye, any anomalous weather is a sign of climate change. So with record-setting Hurricane Irma coming on the heals of record-setting Hurricane Harvey, Nye was quick to connect the dots and conclude climate change.

