So many candidates.

Via Daily Mail:

Hurricane Irma has turned Southern Florida into a ghost town, with residents heading out for safer and dryer ground this past week after days of warnings and a mandatory evacuation order.

These villages were not without their idiots however, who on Sunday announced themselves to the world when camera crews managed to capture their bizarre behaviors as 100mph winds tore up the state.

Some decided to head out and enjoy a spot of fitness as they biked into exhausting headwinds or surfed over churning waves.

Others went more outside the box, like the man who declared he had decided to tie his shirt to a post and ride out the hurricane in the middle of a major Miami street.

And then there were some whose actions seemed to defy all thought and logic, most notably two sailors who headed out to sea as the storm struck – despite the fact that they cannot swim.[…]

Law enforcement also shared stories of some of the residents they were called upon to aid during the early hours of the storm.

And while anyone caught outside could be accused of stupidity given the countless warnings from the state’s governor and federal agencies, it was two men in Martin County who stood out from the pack.

The Sheriff’s Department posted to their Facebook account Sunday that there team was heading out to sea in order to save two men.

‘MCSO Marine Rescue and Strike Teams are launching into treacherous waters to begin a marine rescue of two people who remained on their boat near the causeway, read the post.

‘The mariners say they are unable to swim. We will keep you posted on this. Please pray for the safety of our brave first responders.’

The treacherous journey put the lives of the rescuers at risk at well, but all were able to safely make their way back onto dry land.

Keep reading…