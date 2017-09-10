Via Fox News Insider:

Hillary Clinton blamed many people for her loss of the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016, even turning on some who support her.

Clinton mused on the Women’s March in her new book “What Happened” due to be released on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t help but ask where those feelings of solidarity, outrage, and passion had been during the election,” a teaser excerpt from the book reads.

The Women’s March in January was organized in response to the election of Mr. Trump, and many marchers were Hillary supporters.

Clinton will appear on television to discuss last’s year’s events and take a book tour covering 15 cities.

Several Democrats are recoiling from the idea of Hillary taking the spotlight again.

