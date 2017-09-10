JUST IN: WPLG cameras catch looters breaking into stores in Fort Lauderdale during #Irma pic.twitter.com/kTlXlGX71h

The correct footwear is needed for survival.

Via WPLG:

Despite dangerous winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Irma, several looting incidents have been reported in Fort Lauderdale.

Local 10 cameras caught a group breaking into the Simon’s Sportswear on Sunrise Blvd. and Powerline Road.

The group of about 8-9 people broke through the front window and were seen walking in and then walking out with stolen items.

A group then began looting a Footlocker in the same area. It’s not known whether the groups were the same.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office immediately reacted to Local 10’s report, tweeting “ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact.”

