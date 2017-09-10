Via Daily Caller:

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Golden Tate will honor the first responders from the 9/11 terrorist attack Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals with his cleats.

Tate posted a photo of his game day cleats on Instagram early Sunday morning. The cleats show the iconic image of three fire fighters raising the American flag over the ruble. The shoes also read, “Land of the free because of the brave.”

He captioned the photo in part, “9/11 first responders.‬ ‪Real life Super Hero’s. Thank you for your sacrifice! ‬

‪ #NeverForget.”

