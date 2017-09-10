Yeah, we should deliver them pallets of cash and allow them to continue to work on their nuclear weapons while threatening their neighbors. Yeah, no.

Via Daily Caller:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to discuss a deal similar to the one made with Iran in 2015 to end North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in exchange for the lifting of most sanctions. Germany was one of the countries behind the deal, and Merkel believes it had a “good end.”

The chancellor is ready to sit down for similar discussions with North Korea as the situation becomes increasingly hostile.

“I could imagine such a format being used to end the North Korea conflict,” Merkel said in an interview published Sunday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. “Europe and especially Germany should be prepared to play a very active part in that.”

