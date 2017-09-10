You’re not just deplorable, you’re a bigot. In case you weren’t clear on that.

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump comforted “millions of white people” with his campaign during an interview airing Sunday on CBS.

“He was quite successful in referencing the nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” Clinton said of Trump’s campaign.

“What you’re saying is millions of white people,” host Jane Pauley clarified.

“Millions of white people,” Clinton confirmed. “Yeah, millions of white people.”

Clinton also addressed her infamous remarks last year that half of Trump’s supporters were bigots who were part of a “basket of deplorables,” saying she regretted handing Trump a political gift but also saying a “large number of people” didn’t care about Trump’s behavior.

Keep reading…