Via Washington Times:

Sen. John McCain says it would be “unconscionable” to send dreamers back to their native countries, urging Congress to pass a new amnesty as a part of comprehensive immigration reform.

“It is not conscionable to tell young people who came here as children that they have to go back to a country that they don’t know,” Mr. McCain said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And, by the way, there’s 900 of these dreamers that are serving in uniform in the United States military. Now, are we going to go to the young men or women serving in Afghanistan or Iraq today and say, ‘By the way, you’re a dreamer, get back to fill in the blank.’ We’re not going to do that to these young men and women who are serving in uniform.”

The Arizona Republican said replacing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ought to be done as a part of broader immigration package that includes reforming work permits and ramping up border security.

