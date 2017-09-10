Not quite sure I believe this after 30+ years of scrambling for power. But I will still dance today in celebration and toast the happy event with an adult libation.

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton said in an interview airing Sunday that her career as a political candidate is over, adding she was not finished with politics because “our country’s future is at stake.”

In an interview on the CBS program “Sunday Morning,” Clinton declared she would remain active but that she was “done with being a candidate.”

“Is your political career over?” CBS anchor Jane Pauley asked.

“Yes. As an active politician, it’s over,” Clinton said.

