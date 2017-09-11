Via BPR:

New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio should change his name back to Warren Wilhelm because he lacks the “heart and soul of an Italian.”

That’s what GOP mayoral candidate, Nicole Malliotakis, said in response to de Blasio’s suggestion that he may tear down the city’s iconic statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

I really think Bill de Blasio should go back to using his birth name of Warren Wilhelm, because he obviously doesn’t have the heart and soul of an Italian,” said Malliotakis, who’s half-Cuban and half-Greek.

De Blasio — who is half-Italian and half-German — changed his name at age 22, saying he wanted to embrace his Italian heritage. De Blasio is his mom’s maiden name. His dad, Warren Wilhelm Sr., divorced his mom when Bill was seven years old.

Nicole Malliotakis mocked Mayor de Blasio after he appointed a commission to recommend that “racist” monuments be removed from New York City, the NY Post reported. Among those under consideration for removal include the landmark Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus Circle.

