A manufactured crisis by the previous administration.

Via Daily Caller:

Longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone will petition his former boss, President Donald Trump, to pardon the ringleader of a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

Stone announced on Twitter Friday night that he would appeal to Trump on behalf of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who will stand trial Oct. 10 for inciting a rebellion against Bureau of Land Management officials that attempted to stop Bundy from illegally grazing his cattle on federal land.

Bundy was arrested in February 2016 on weapons charges and a conspiracy charge to interfere with a federal officer.

He is the last of his family to face trial after his sons, Ryan and Ammon Bundy, were acquitted for commanding an armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, High Country News reports.

