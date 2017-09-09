It was ‘good’…except for the person who lied about it and created upset.

NORTHFIELD, MINN. – A racist threat against a St. Olaf student that touched off campuswide protests and forced the college to cancel classes earlier this month was a hoax, the school revealed Wednesday.

A student confessed to writing the note, St. Olaf President David R. Anderson wrote in a message to students. The threat — an anonymous, typewritten note — was “fabricated,” he said, as an apparent “strategy to draw attention to concerns about the campus climate.”

“This was not a genuine threat,” Anderson wrote in the first of two messages Wednesday to students. “We’re confident that there is no ongoing threat from this incident to individuals or the community as a whole.”

The note, tucked onto the windshield of a black student’s car on April 29, sparked outrage, fear and hurt on this close-knit private college campus, tucked into the hills of this river town about 45 miles south of the Twin Cities. The revelation that the note was fake was a shock of a different sort.

