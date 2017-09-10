The NBA has a lack of diversity.

Via Red Alert Politics:

While it’s largely seen as taboo in the NFL to get political, it’s actually encouraged for basketball players to get active and pursue social justice.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver and the National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts are pushing players to speak their mind on politics and social issues.

In the letter obtained by ESPN, Silver and Roberts told players, “None of us operates in a vacuum. Critical issues that affect our society also impact you directly. Fortunately, you are not only the world’s greatest basketball players — you have real power to make a difference in the world, and we want you know that the Players Association and the League are always available to help you figure out the most meaningful way to make that difference.”

The letter also praised players for their work in NBA communities, Basketball Without Borders events, and Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts.

Many liberals and progressives have accused NFL owners of being racist for not signing Colin Kaepernick because of his politics. Meanwhile, after the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA Finals, Finals MVP Kevin Durant said that he would not visit the White House because of his opposition to President Trump, saying, “We don’t f— with him.”

Other stars like LeBron James spoke out following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in August, putting the blame solely on Trump.

Keep reading…