7-Eleven already doing damage control.

Via Washington Examiner:

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned companies that plan to gouge prices ahead of Hurricane Irma, vowing to prosecute and publicly shame them.

“When I see babies, when I see women, when I see children, when I see elderly people who cannot afford a $30 bottle of waters, that’s illegal,” Bondi told Michael Smerconish on CNN. We will fine you $1,000 every violation. Up to $25,000 every single day. And I will be saying your name all over this country. Not to do business with you again.”

Bondi said she reached out to 7-Eleven corporate after she discovered they were price gouging ahead of Irma. The attorney general said that following the call, the company donated $150,000 to the Red Cross and transported free water into the state of Florida.

“That’s wrong. That’s immoral. There’s plenty of water throughout this country. This is about a person trying to make a buck, a quick buck,” Bondi continued. “When we are at our lowest. And during our most vulnerable state in Florida.”

